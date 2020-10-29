No More Heroes 1 + 2 arrives on Nintendo Switch

The developer Grasshopper Manufacture released, through the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase presented on Wednesday morning, the 28th, the first gameplay trailer for No More Heroes 3, the third title of Suda51’s iconic and controversial superhero franchise. In addition, the company confirmed that No More Heroes 1 + 2 will be available for purchase today via the Switch’s eShop.

As you can see in the trailer, No More Heroes 3 will take the conflicts between superheroes and assassins to another level, introducing the stylish Travis Touchdown, the Legendary Assassin, facing the most powerful living beings in the entire galaxy in the midst of a lot of beating, frantic action and catch phrases and poses Check out the trailer below.

Nintendo also confirmed that starting today, players will be able to purchase remastered versions of No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle through the Switch digital store. According to the developer, the set with both games will be accessible for a limited time, just like Super Mario 3D All-Stars and the recently announced Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light. At the moment, the games are not yet available for purchase in the Brazilian eShop, and should arrive very soon.

No More Heroes 3 will be released in 2021 for the Nintendo Switch.



