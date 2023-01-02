Liverpool fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with Liverpool’s woeful 3-1 defeat by Brentford in the Premier League on Monday.

The Reds opened their account for 2023 with a trip to West London, which looked awkward from the very beginning.

So it turned out: Liverpool lost 2-0 at half-time after Ibrahima Konate’s own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reduced the gap with his header early in the second half, but Brian Mbeumo put an end to the suffering of the visitors at the very end.

It was a terrible day at the office for Jurgen Klopp’s team as their top four hopes took a serious hit.

Some believe Liverpool need more than just a midfielder…

It needs saying… Liverpool have been poorly coached this season. Continually outthought, even in games we’ve won. That they had 4/5 weeks to work on things mid-season and appear to have got worse is damming. A disgraceful performance up to now. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) January 2, 2023

Incredibly disappointing from LFC to begin 2023 with a performance that reminds everyone of their midfield inadequacies & potential to be bullied by well organised, energetic teams. Something you *never* used to be able to level at this group. Happy New Year & all that. — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) January 2, 2023

“Unfortunately, not only in midfield. Tactics also need to be tweaked,” Dubest wrote on Facebook.

“Without ideas and because of the intensity,” Lord Origi in the comments section.

“In the end, we couldn’t match the energy of Brentford. It’s the same with every team we’ve played this season. They beat us in every position on the field. A distant memory of the team a few years ago, which used to completely suppress teams, put pressure on teams and intimidated them. Now it’s a slow midfield, which in aggregate is far from meeting the required level.” – John Gardner on Facebook.

Recruitment issues yes, ownership issues yes, but also… Will the real Jurgen Klopp please stand up? — ML (@FootyML) January 2, 2023

Yes we need midfielders but you cant look at that game on its own and say thats the reason we lost we were poor all over. Take me back to when we had 3 workhorses in midfield that could run and bullied teams with our intensity. — Andythered83 (@AndyGni) January 2, 2023

Others rated the top four races with a lot of negativity…

Top four isn't done, but Liverpool look so physically washed, ignoring tactical issues, that it's hard to have any confidence. There's January window, true, but they have form in ignoring crises' — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) January 2, 2023

You can't start games the way we do on a regular basis and expect to keep getting away with it. 4 points off 4th having played a game more is some fall from grace. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) January 2, 2023

“Well, it was really terrible. Four wins on the rebound gave us all false hope, the problems are much bigger than we thought. The most appropriate post I’ve read this season is that Arsenal turned into Liverpool and we turned into Arsenal. — Iverhardi in the comments section.

This team is a joke. No chance of top four. Years and years of underinvestment have finally caught up with us. Just make it to the summer and go again – if the owners won’t invest they have to go. This team needs a complete overhaul #LFC #YNWA — Billy Sisson (@BillSisson7) January 2, 2023

Continue like this and you can kiss goodbye to Champions League next season. Is a stretch as it is! — Liverpool Belief 🇺🇦🔴⚽️ 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@LFC_Belief) January 2, 2023

A terrible start to the new year.

If Liverpool have the ambition to play Champions League football next season, they have to get better and they have to get better quickly.