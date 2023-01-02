“No midfielder on the planet could solve this problem” — Liverpool Fans Are Outraged By The Defeat of Brentford

Liverpool fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with Liverpool’s woeful 3-1 defeat by Brentford in the Premier League on Monday.

The Reds opened their account for 2023 with a trip to West London, which looked awkward from the very beginning.

So it turned out: Liverpool lost 2-0 at half-time after Ibrahima Konate’s own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reduced the gap with his header early in the second half, but Brian Mbeumo put an end to the suffering of the visitors at the very end.

It was a terrible day at the office for Jurgen Klopp’s team as their top four hopes took a serious hit.

Some believe Liverpool need more than just a midfielder…

“Unfortunately, not only in midfield. Tactics also need to be tweaked,” Dubest wrote on Facebook.

“Without ideas and because of the intensity,” Lord Origi in the comments section.

“In the end, we couldn’t match the energy of Brentford. It’s the same with every team we’ve played this season. They beat us in every position on the field. A distant memory of the team a few years ago, which used to completely suppress teams, put pressure on teams and intimidated them. Now it’s a slow midfield, which in aggregate is far from meeting the required level.” – John Gardner on Facebook.

Others rated the top four races with a lot of negativity…

“Well, it was really terrible. Four wins on the rebound gave us all false hope, the problems are much bigger than we thought. The most appropriate post I’ve read this season is that Arsenal turned into Liverpool and we turned into Arsenal. — Iverhardi in the comments section.

 

A terrible start to the new year.

If Liverpool have the ambition to play Champions League football next season, they have to get better and they have to get better quickly.

