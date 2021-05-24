No Man’s Sky Receives The Normandy Ship, From The Mass Effect Series

No Man’s Sky: With the recent launch of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition collection, the developer Hello Games decided to pay tribute to the acclaimed science fiction by placing the famous SSV Normandy SR1 spacecraft in the skies of No Man’s Sky! Check out the crossover trailer:

To be able to check the vehicle, you must first complete the new expedition that was made available in the game, which needs to be done by May 31, so hurry up! Completing the challenge, Normandy will be permanently added to your private fleet.

What did you think of this unusual meeting? What are your favorite video game ships? Comment below!