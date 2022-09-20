No Man’s Sky Player Built a Replica of Andy’s Bedroom from Toy Story

The No Man’s Sky player expressed his love for the Toy Story movies by creating a huge replica of Andy’s bedroom. Considering that the first two releases are considered Pixar films with the highest rating ever created, “Toy Story” as a franchise causes many nostalgic feelings. Thus, gamers often come and rethink assets from movies in their favorite releases, although the name Hello Games about space exploration may not be the first port of call that many would think of.

Although the launch of No Man’s Sky in 2016 was something of a disaster, it has since become one of the most exciting open-world games. While the essence of the experience is flying in outer space, discovering planets and just getting to know the valuable content of the galaxy, the title also has a rather significant crafting function. Many fans are more than interested in creating complex bases, and in some cases they recreate their favorite movies.

At least that’s what Reddit user AcoupleofIrishfolk did. A recent thread shows that they managed to recreate Andy’s bedroom from Toy Story in the PS4 version of No Man’s Sky. The location was created in such a way that the player is tiny compared to things like the bed, almost as if they themselves were a toy. This is a pretty authentic reinterpretation of the famous Toy Story setting, and many in the comments praised the user for his creativity. Although it seems like it would take a very long time, they say they only spent an hour on it, modestly telling people that it’s basically a big open box with a lot of “cult clutter” inside.

“All places, Andy’s home!” Andy’s Room — PS4 by NoMansSkyTheGame

In any case, this is an impressive build that many will immediately recognize. No Man’s Sky has certainly come a long way since its first launch. Many players who were looking forward to the release of the game believed that the studio was dishonest about the content they would see after the release of the game. Despite the negative reaction, or maybe because of it, the developer continued to work on the game and improved it in many ways.

Hello Games continues to release new content for No Man’s Sky, such as the recent updates of Endurance 3.99.1 or Polestar Expeditions. The game had one of the most successful redemptive arches in the history of games, and much of its success can be attributed to how much players can do, as well as the staggering amount of space that needs to be opened.

No Man’s Sky is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and the Switch version will be released on October 7, 2022.