No Man’s Sky is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

No Man’s Sky will receive a free upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X with an extremely robust update. In addition to 4K resolution and 60 FPS support, the game promises 5 – 10 times higher speed in loading speeds.

The game No Man’s Sky, which was frequently criticized by Hello Games for failing to achieve what it promised when it first came out, but succeeded in pleasing the players with subsequent updates, will be available with a free upgrade opportunity when the new generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are released. Players who own the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to play No Man’s Sky on the new console with 4K resolution and 60 FPS support at no additional cost.

Explaining that there will be more detailed planet surfaces and richer living life with the next generation upgrade, Hello Games announced that these visual improvements will also come to the PC platform. With the new update coming to the game, better quality shadows, more distant surfaces, updated lighting and volumetric effects will be presented to the players.

Some innovations will come with the update

According to the statement made by Hello Games, with the next update, multiplayer and “wide base building” options for up to 32 players will be offered to new generation consoles and PCs. “Players can now work together to create massive extraterrestrial colonies in No Man’s Sky with the ability to create and manipulate much larger and more complex bases,” said the developer.

Loading times will speed up

Thanks to the standard SSDs that come with the new generation consoles, No Man’s Sky’s load times will become much faster. Saying that the loading times will be reduced by 5-10 times, Hello Games said that we can switch from one solar system to another instantly on the next generation consoles.

Progress can be transferred

In addition, players who played the game for a long time on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to carry their progress to the next generation consoles without any problems. Microsoft will release the Xbox Series X and Series S on November 10. Sony will put the PlayStation 5 on sale in the US market on November 12 and in our country on November 19.



