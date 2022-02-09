No Man’s Sky Is Coming To Nintendo Switch This Summer; First Trailer

No Man’s Sky: The Hello Games title will complete its availability on the Nintendo platform. The title is first seen in the February Nintendo Direct. Hello Games has confirmed that No Man’s Sky is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer. The sci-fi, first-person exploration video game in which we explore procedurally generated planets and galaxies is coming soon to Nintendo’s hybrid platform. This first video allows us to see how the title looks on the screen, which for the first time can be enjoyed on a portable platform. There is no exact release date yet.

Nintendo Switch sweeps, in the equator of his life?

This past week Nintendo indicated in its latest financial report that the Nintendo Switch has managed to sell 103.54 million units. Therefore, the hybrid console has managed to overtake the Wii in less than five years.

According to its president, Shuntaro Furukawa, the Joy-Con machine is barely in the middle of its business cycle, so there is a long way to go before talking about a successor. According to said financial document, the roadmap passes in 2022 for the premiere of long-awaited works such as Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Bayonetta 3, among others. Without a specific date, there are other equally expected names such as Metroid Prime 4.

The question fans are asking themselves is whether in the future there will be a more powerful Nintendo Switch model or whether we will have to wait for a new generation directly to play the great N titles in 4K resolution. In any case, Nintendo Switch He continues to enjoy an enviable state of health.

If you want to be aware of all the news, announcements, trailers and surprises that this Nintendo Direct has left us, do not hesitate to click on this link. Nintendo’s future for the first half of 2022 is already revealed.