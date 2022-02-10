No Man’s Sky Comes To Switch In Mid-2022

Nintendo announced, this Wednesday (09), during the Nintendo Direct, that No Man’s Sky will arrive on Switch in the middle of 2022. The exploration game released in 2016 is now available for consoles and PC.

The game was quite controversial because it promised to revolutionize the generation of infinite scenarios, from procedural technology. However, after corrections, the title fell into the public’s taste.

So, do you intend to play No Man’s Sky on the hybrid console? What do you think of the launch? Leave your opinion below!