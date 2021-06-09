No Man’s Sky and More Games Receive DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex Support

No Man’s Sky: NVIDIA has just released the GeForce Game Ready Driver with support for the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, which was announced last week at Computex. The driver offers enhancements and optimizations for several games, such as No Man Nos Sky, which now supports DLSS. Reflex technology is coming soon for Escape From Tarkov and War Thunder. Games like Chilvary 2 and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will receive the feature on launch day.

With the update, No Man’s Sky received a performance boost for both the desktop and virtual reality. It boosts desktop performance by up to 70% at 4K resolution, substantially improving the in-game frame rate. In virtual reality, DLSS doubles the performance with graphics on Ultra, maintaining 90 FPS when using Oculus Quest 2 with the RTX 3080.

War Thunder, a multiplayer military action game, already supports Reflex technology. When enabled, latency is reduced by up to 43%, noticeably improving response time. Currently, NVIDIA Reflex is featured in 12 of the 15 most played competitive shooters today. Escape from Tarkov is another game that will receive support soon.

New games, such as Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 and Chivalry 2, will include NVIDIA Game Ready support for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti on the day they are released. And other older games, such as Aim Lab, Biomutant, CrashBandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Everspace 2 and Redout: Space Assault, have received optimizations of the GeForce Experience settings.