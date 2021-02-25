No Limits: Confirms the edition of reality show with BBBs

Who remembers No Limite? Globo’s reality show was known for putting its participants in extreme situations with evidence of physical and psychological resistance. And for the joy of those who were homesick, the program is back! And this time it will not be anonymous people passing the tests, but ex-BBBs.

The information was confirmed in Globo’s official Twitter profile. Boninho, director of Big Brother Brasil and No Limite, also went to the social network to ask people who they want to see in the new reality. The premiere date and the name of the presenter have not yet been released.

What was the reality show like?

Based on the North American program Survivor, No Limite premiered on July 23, 2000. In the Brazilian version, participants were confined to an inhospitable part of the country, and there they were divided into two tribes.

Each group received a basic kit with utensils to survive. Throughout the episodes, people needed to complete a series of tests before reaching the grand final, which featured a new round of physical and psychological tests.

Always shown on Sundays after Fantástico, No Limite had four editions: one in 2000, two in 2001 and the last one in 2009.

So, is there a good thing coming around?