No, Jordan Peele Reveals Which theory of Pilevers fans He Just Can’t Support, but Explains Why He’s Digging the Conversation

It’s just that there are universes that are better suited than others for creating fan theories. The work of Jordan Peele is one of such canons that falls into this particular wheelhouse, and his film “No”, released in 2022, already inspires interesting interpretations. However, when it comes to his previous works, there is a theory relating to “Us” that Peel cannot fully support, although he likes to be open-minded.

The Pilevers Theory, which Jordan Peele cannot completely abandon

Sitting with ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton, Peel had to highlight a theory about his work that, in his opinion, was categorically wrong. Although the director had a “No” answer, he prefaced his answer with a reservation that he was open-minded about other people’s interpretations. However, here’s the US theory that Jordan Peele’s cases are intriguing, but wrong:

You know, I love anything anyone comes up with. I don’t like to discriminate. There was a theory that Jason, the child of Us, was attached, and I thought it was a great mythology, but I just couldn’t back it up with an actual seal of approval from Peel.

A brief version of what Jordan Peele is talking about is the theory that in the last moments of our lives, the question arises whether Jason (Evan Alex) is himself or has been replaced by his tethered double, Pluto. It’s a theory that was inspired by the pivotal Us finale showing that the Tethered clone Redhead (Lupita Nyong’o) actually swapped places with her superficial counterpart Adelaide as a child.

One smile between Adelaide and Jason was enough for people to think that the boy was not quite himself. However, as you can read above, this is a theory that Jordan Peele answered with a firm but polite “no.” This is not the only question about us that he closed, as Peel had previously refused further clarification about the fate of Tethered. Don’t take this as a sign to stop digging into Peel’s work, because the director really likes the conversations that his work inspires.

Why Jordan Peele Is Digging Up All The Fan Talk About His Movies

Knowing what kind of storyteller Jordan Peele is, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he would enjoy the discussion around “No” or any of his previous films. The man himself even set out to tell the story of the play in his current summer blockbuster, which is well reflected in the ending of “No”. Although the answers may not always be correct, and some conclusions are more valid than others, Peel admitted that sometimes these conversations help him do his job by saying:

People want to participate. One of the great things about making movies now is that you can talk to people. Sometimes it sucks. But quite often I get inspiration for what I’m going to do next from conversations with my fans.

All the theories and critical discussions around Nope have already unfolded on a fairly large scale. We will be hearing quite a few theories about Pilevers for some time, and this film in particular is wide open to interpretation. Due to the unique structure of the plot, you should not expect an accurate omen of “Away” filled with hints. We will not spoilerize anything here, because if you want to experience a spectacle that is not there, the film is now in cinemas.