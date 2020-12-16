No Excitement In 2017 As Bitcoin Hit The Record?

Bitcoin was able to position itself above $ 19,000 again earlier this week with its steady climb. Now, Bitcoin investors and cryptocurrency followers have their eyes set on $ 20,000. Compared to the run in 2017, “no one is excited now as BTC is running to the record strangely,” comments one analyst. Some Twitter users have plans for the leading coin, even if BTC rises or falls.

Bitcoin dropped even below $ 18,000 with its performance last week. The Bitcoin chart, which showed a stable chart for a while, started to rise again with the new week. Bitcoin price managed to climb above $ 19,000. While the market value is based on $ 360.4 billion, the BTC price is currently positioned just above $ 19,400. The dominance rate of Bitcoin in the crypto money industry is positioned at 62.90%.

Although the BTC price rose above $ 19,000 in November and December and even reached $ 19,900, breaking its own record for many exchanges; It has not yet recovered the $ 20,000 level. Both investors and cryptocurrency followers are now wondering when Bitcoin could break this important threshold.

Bitcoin was traded over $ 19K all day yesterday

A Twitter user mentioned a first for Bitcoin that happened on December 15th. A user named “Ms Bitcoin aka Bella” said yesterday that BTC stayed over $ 19,000 for the entire day. And he also stated that this was a situation that had never happened before.

The trader and analyst known as Edward Morra on Twitter mentioned one of the differences between 2017 and 2020 for BTC. Edward Morra said that when the Bitcoin price approached $ 20,000 in 2017, everyone was extremely excited and enthusiastic. Today, the analyst stated that as Bitcoin approaches $ 20,000 step by step, everyone is acting as if it is a routine.

“It feels like it’s a boring routine, we don’t even care if we wake up tomorrow morning and hit the new record. Strange”

Has a plan for every circumstance

Cryptocurrency content producer Lark Davis explained three goals he set for Bitcoin in a tweet. Davis, emphasizing that his plan is ready for all 3 possible scenarios, listed these conditions. If BTC breaks the $ 20,000 threshold soon, as an investor Davis plans to watch Bitcoin’s further rise.

If Bitcoin moves steadily, Lark Davis aims to buy more Bitcoin before the BTC price is $ 20,000. And if BTC goes to a big drop, Davis is considering buying even more BTC before the Bitcoin price reaches $ 20,000. Lark Davis believes that the price of Bitcoin will break $ 20,000.



