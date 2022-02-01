No Digital Assets Can Replace Bitcoin! Here are the reasons!

Fidelity, an asset management firm, has published a report in which they reveal that Bitcoin should be considered separately from all digital assets that come after it. The Fidelity Digital Assets report states that they envision a future in which any asset is released on the blockchain or represented in a tokenized format. Therefore, Fidelity acknowledges the supremacy of Bitcoin at some point. Let’s take a look at this important report…

What is Mentioned in the Report?

The report states that first of all, Bitcoin should be considered as a good financial asset, not as a technology. This point can be qualified as the key of the report. Furthermore, the report underlines that another advanced digital asset cannot replace Bitcoin for some reason.

In addition, the Fidelity report also touches on the differences between Bitcoin and other digital assets. Trying to explain in a simple way how the Bitcoin network works, the report also focuses on “applicable scarcity” and the financial effects of Bitcoin. The report also states that an asset that can replace Bitcoin would be “no different than reinventing the wheel.”

In addition to these, the report also refers to the “Lindy Law”. According to this law, the longer an entity can survive without deteriorating, the greater the chance of its survival in the future. The report attributes this to Bitcoin’s survival.

Fidelity “Bitcoin First” Report

In fact, the following paragraph summarizes the main thesis of the report:

Investors should have two separate frameworks to invest in this digital asset ecosystem. The first framework examines how to add Bitcoin to the ecosystem as a rising monetary asset

After these main lines, Fidelity explains why it sees Bitcoin as a monetary asset (good) in 4 factors:

A monetary good is something to which a value is attributed above and beyond its utility or consumption value. Besides the net utility value of Bitcoin’s payment network, people also attribute a monetary premium value to Bitcoin tokens.

One of the main reasons investors attribute value to Bitcoin is its scarcity. Bitcoin’s fixed supply is the main reason it demonstrates its ability to be a store of value.

The scarcity of Bitcoin is backed by its decentralization and censorship-resistant features.

These features are hard-coded in Bitcoin and almost never changeable, because people who value and own Bitcoin have no reason to do so. Indeed, network participants are encouraged to defend these features of a scarce asset and an immutable ledger.

At this point, Fidelity also compares Bitcoin, gold and traditional currencies as follows:

Risks and Possible Scenarios

In the Fidelity report, it touches on the block size point. Making an assessment of Ethereum here, Fidelity states that the monetary policy of ETH has changed and there is a possibility of it changing again. In this respect, the report states that there are two possible scenarios: a multi-chain world and a winner-take-all scenario. Fidelity states that in both cases, Bitcoin is very strong.

In addition, Fidelity addresses some risk points but states that these risks apply to every digital asset: Protocol errors, Nation-State attacks, growth of the digital asset ecosystem and potential instability of traditional macro conditions.

Later, Fidelity said, “Bitcoin’s proof-of-work algorithm, governance structure and fair launch laid the groundwork for a decentralized project that requires minimal trust. Other tokens often have alternative consensus mechanisms, governance structures, and token launches that reduce decentralization levels.” came to the conclusion.

Fidelity’s Destination

At the end of the report, Fidelity states that traditional investors typically apply a technology investment framework to Bitcoin, indicating that a technology that made a move before Bitcoin would easily replace BTC. However, Fidelity states that Bitcoin’s first move was not a superior payment technology and was created as a superior form of money.

At this point, the report states, “Bitcoin as a monetary good is unique. Therefore, we believe that in order to understand digital assets, investors should consider Bitcoin independently of the digital assets that come before and after Bitcoin.” He uses his words.