No bigger surprise has come yet from Derek Shepherd

Grey’s Anatomy, the ABC medical drama, premiered its 17th season in mid-November and has impressed fans in extraordinary ways throughout its development.

Recall that the premiere of the seventeenth installment of Grey’s Anatomy was delayed, due to the fact that its production was stopped in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

Grey’s Anatomy has not stopped for a moment to fail to amaze loyal fans of the long-running medical drama. The first episode of season 17, offered fans a new love affair between Jo Wilson and Jackson Avery.

With the second episode premiering on November 12, regulars of Grey’s Anatomy almost suffered a heart attack when Derek Shepherd appeared on screen during Meredith’s beach dream.

The third episode revealed to fans that Meredith is in danger from contagion from covid, as is her colleague Tom Coracick. Culminating the third chapter, the return of another character from Meredith’s past was announced.

When Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 4 rolled around, fans of the drama were once again impressed when Meredith’s best friend George O’Malley appeared.

With the fifth episode of this Thursday, December 10, the plot of Grey’s anatomy will show fans a Tom Coracick on the brink of death from the coronavirus, while Meredith slowly recovers.

However, the surprises of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 will keep coming. In this regard, Jo Wilson’s actress Camilla Luddington said on her social media account that a bigger surprise than Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepherd’s appearance is yet to come in the drama. This is what the actress wrote about the series:

“I just read a script, literally in the last two weeks, that completely blew me away. I had no idea and it’s crazy.”

“This season is, honestly, the season just puts everything in his head. In fact, I didn’t even believe it. I was like, ‘That’s not real.’ I was texting people! It’s a crazy season. For me, it was more shocking [than McDreamy’s return]. But for someone else, it may not be. But for me, I really didn’t see it coming. “



