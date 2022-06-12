No big deal, just Megan Fox licking Kelly’s machine Gun Fake Blood-filled Syringe Earring

Megan Fox and her apparent fascination with blood predated her affair with Machine Gunner Kelly. She craved blood in her demon-possessed role in Jennifer’s Body, was a bloodthirsty vampire in Night Teeth on Netflix, and even appeared in a music video for Machine Gun Kelly, which turned out to be called “Bloody Valentine.” Therefore, it is not surprising that Megan Fox licks the blood-filled earring-syringe of Machine Gunner Kelly.

Machine Gunner Kelly and his “damn valentine” Megan Fox are gaining strength and still mix romance with blood. His latest Instagram post about Megan Fox licking his blood-filled syringe earring proves that the love and blood they share still propels the relationship forward.

While Megan Fox may be licking a syringe filled with fake blood, she is still apparently aroused by the real blood of her fiancee, Machine Gunner Kelly. When she and her partner, a rapper and rock musician, announced their engagement, they did not toast each other with champagne, as other typical couples would have done. They performed a special ritual, far from traditional, drinking a few drops of each other’s blood to celebrate this event. She believed that if it were up to her fiance, he would “cut his chest with broken glass” to give her his soul, but she believes in a more “controlled” approach, which is simply to drink a few drops.

For their wedding, Machine Gunner Kelly and Megan Fox want a Gothic playground with a red river to match their bloody theme. If this loving couple plans to exchange blood during their wedding, the New Orleans Vampire Association urges the couple to exercise caution when checking for diseases before this blood exchange. I have to agree with this advice, because even vampires should be wary of blood-borne diseases.

In a post by Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram, he wrote: “The moon is in Pisces, but the movie is called TAURUS. Expected later this year.” This may be a reference to his future wife, since the star of “Transformers” previously said that he conducts bloody rituals on new moons and full moons. Guess what this premiere for Taurus, taking place during the Moon in Pisces, means that after that he will drink blood! The upcoming film “Taurus” is the third joint work of the couple. Fox plays the ex-wife of a self-destructive rapper/rock star, played by MGK himself.

It looks like this newly engaged couple will continue to have a damn good time together. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s new movie “Taurus” was shown at the Tribeca Film Festival a few days ago, and is expected to be released later this year.