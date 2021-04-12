NKN, Rising Four Times in Two Weeks

NKN (NKN) has grown fourfold over the two-week time frame. What are the NKN and NKN tokens listed on Coinbase Pro on April 9 and seeing ATH the same day?

NKN; It gained 418 percent on the monthly chart, 421 percent on the two-week chart and 200 percent on the weekly chart. NKN rose to $ 1.44 on April 9, reaching an all-time high.

With a market value of $ 601 million, NKN has a daily trade volume of $ 243 million.

What are NKN and NKN tokens?

NKN, which stands for New Kind of Network; It is an open code protocol that provides P2P network connectivity. NKN’s goal is; To make the internet decentralized, scalable, efficient and secure by creating a new internet. The protocol uses the Proof-of-Relay algorithm and is mined.

NKN states that it can support more full nodes than Bitcoin and Ethereum networks with the MOCA algorithm it uses. In addition, developers can develop applications on the NKN network with many programs and languages. Network; iQYI works with companies from China Mobile and Synology.

NMobile, a product of NKN, is an application that aims users to message anonymously and securely. The protocol also has products called nConnect, which it created to solve remote access problems, and dataRide, which it provides file transfer services.

The native token of the network is NKN; used for in-network transactions, mining rewards, payment for network products. The circulating supply of NKN, whose total supply is 1 billion, is 650 million. Among the stock exchanges listing NKN; Bitexen, Binance, Huobi, VCC Exchange, Bilaxy, Upbit, Gate.io, Uniswap, MXC, Bittrex, LATOKEN.