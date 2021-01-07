NiziU’s Maya demonstrates her great ability to draw

The J-pop group member demonstrated her knack for making fruits more adorable and indulged WithU with new selfies.

Maya Katsumura took the official social networks of NiziU and posted a set of photographs where she appeared with different looks from the presentations of ‘Step and a Step’, she also showed the drawings she made of her bandmates on some beautiful tangerines.

The NiziU girls conquered the Japanese and international markets with the colorful theme of improvement ‘Step and a Step’, their debut entered the list of the most successful musical projects of the year 2020.

The girl group from agency JYP Entertainment promoted ‘Step and a Step’ during the month of December, attended awards ceremonies, end-of-year galas, and were the favorite artists of the Japanese public.

Recently, Maya Katsumura fell in love with the almost two million followers of NiziU on Instagram , the dancer published new selfies , where she showed her elegance and made it clear why she is considered a great artist .

MAYA DRAWS HER NIZIU COMPANIONS IN AN ORIGINAL WAY

The singer and dancer from Japan shared 3 photos with different outfits from the NiziU shows with ‘Step and a Step,’ the first consisted of a black dress with white dots, the second an equal garment of more luminous shades such as lilac and White.

Maya’s third outfit consisted of a light-colored blouse and the sleeves had a touch of glitter with sequined flowers, which combined excellently with the idol’s makeup .

The last photograph showed 3 tangerines with cute faces drawn with black feather, Maya Katsumura made the version of NiziU in fruit, she detailed each of the factions of the J-pop artists .

The interpreter of ‘Baby I’m A Star’ confessed that she drew Ayaka and Rima , she made sure that the eyes, cheeks, nose, smile and lips had the same shape as the real features of her colleagues. Maya wrote in the description:

It’s cold lately, please take care of your health

WithU showed great admiration for Maya’s artistic talent , the post exceeded 345 thousand likes and in the comments section they left messages of love for the NiziU member .