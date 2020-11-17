NiziU to perform the Japanese festival Kohaku Uta Gassen

NiziU is one of the famous artists invited to the Kohaku Uta Gassen year-end festival in Japan, it will be one of the first appearances of the JYP Entertainment idols after their debut.

NiziU’s career has begun and they have already registered great achievements, the girl group made up of 9 singers and rappers won the attention of the public thanks to their incredible talents on stage.

The debut of NiziU is near, on December 2 they will share ‘Step and a Step’, the first album of the idols of the company JYP Entertainment, a project that will demonstrate the colorful style of the band.

After their debut, the members of NiziU have exciting activities planned for their fans to enjoy their performances in music shows and events, one of them being the Japanese festival Kohaku Uta Gassen, also known as the battle of the red and white song.

NIZIU CREATES A NEW BRAND BY BEING ARTISTS OF THE KOHAKU UTA GASSEN FESTIVAL

NiziU, one of the groups invited to the Kohaku Uta Gassen, a festival organized by the NHK radio station that will take place on December 31, will be broadcast online and through the official channels of the medium.

The ‘Make U Happy’ performers broke a new record by being the rookie group with the fewest days since their debut to perform on Kohaku Uta Gassen, taking the spot from boy band WaT.

The idols were interviewed at the official press conference of the festival, they expressed their happiness to be able to close the year bringing joy, happiness and music to the viewers, they hope that their next activities will show their hard work.

NiziU celebrated in their own way the announcement of their first show at the festival of the battle of the red and white song, the J-pop stars published a message for their fans around the world:

To show you the best performance I will do my best, thank you very much for all your support

