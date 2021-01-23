NiziU reveals which artists cannot be missing from its playlist

The members of the J-pop group revealed the songs of their favorite artists that could not be missing from their playlist.

The NiziU singers and rappers revealed the songs they listen to since before they became famous, what soloists or groups are among their favorite songs? Know the musical tastes of the JYP Entertainment girl group.

NiziU is one of the Japanese groups with the most presence in the music industry of their country, the national and international public received with much love the debut single of the 9 idols called ‘Step and a Step’.

Music is an important element in the lives of the artists represented by JYP Entertainment and Sony Music, even before becoming famous they experienced love for a specific artist.

Among the musical tastes of J-pop idols are figures of international stature such as Lady Gaga, Meghan Trainor, Taylor Swift, TWICE and Japanese soloists with great fame. We tell you all the details below.

THESE ARE THE ARTISTS THAT CANNOT BE MISSING ON THE NIZIU PLAYLIST

In a recent dynamic, the interpreters of ‘Baby I’m A Star’ revealed which was the first album they bought , some of the girls showed their love for American and South Korean singers.

Mako is ELEVEN at heart, the NiziU leader bought TWICE’s ‘Page Two’ album to add to her collectibles, Rio acquired the Japanese boy group EXILE’s album ‘Negai No Tou’, while Maya held her hands the CD ‘Colorful Pop’ by E-Girls.

Riku is a huge fan of American celebrity Taylor Swift , one of the most powerful female singers of all time, the NiziU member bought the album ‘RED’. The first album of Ayaka was ‘Yasashisa De Afureru Youni’ Flower.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NiziU (@niziu_info_official)

On the other hand, Mayuka is a girl who enjoys animated series and the first album she got was the soundtrack of the anime ‘Inazuma Eleven’, Rima bought the album ‘Title’ by Meghan Trainor, a female artist who came to fame with her song ‘All About That Bass’.

The first record material Nina bought was from Lady Gaga’s ‘The Fame Monster’ , the studio project was very popular and received good citations for the song ‘Bad Romance’. YAY!

Recently, the girls from NiziU revealed their official activity schedule for 2021, the group plans to release their first studio album, dynamics for WithU and even a showcase.