NiziU performs TWICE’s “Night The Night Away” dance

NiziU has done a dance cover of TWICE’s Dance The Night Away.

NiziU has delighted fans with a take on the famous TWICE hit Dance The Night Away. In the video, JYP’s new Japanese group showcases their incredible dance talent.

Check out the fan comments below:

MAYUKA IS A BABY AND IS MAKING IT GREAT, WHAT A JEWEL.

I’ve been saying it from the beginning: Nina is a star. She was never a bad dancer, she just wasn’t trained. Look how much she and the other untrained girls have improved. Not a single girl looks very out of place. Tbh, there are definitely debuted idols who look more out of place dancing than these girls. Can you imagine how deadly Nina would have been if she had already been a JYP trainee? I have never really thought about the huge advantage it was until now. Consider what it really means to be a JYP learner in this competition. It meant that they were individually impressive enough to be recognized by an explorer, then they passed an audition, and then trained for a certain period of time before the show in Korea at a Big 3 level, based on the scale and specific criteria that JYP uses by their apprentices. Even a YG or SM learner would be at a certain disadvantage in this competition considering the last point, this being a JYP competition. The fact that these non-trainees worked hard and secured their place in an accelerated JYP group is impressive enough, but they don’t seem to be behind schedule.

What did you think of NiziU’s dancing skills? Leave your comment on our Facebook page or on our Twitter account. Also, share the news on your social networks!



