NiziU is the second Japanese girl group to debut.

After preparing with hours of training, NiziU released their first mini album which made them the second most successful debut in girl group history.

JYP Entertainment and Sony Music surprised the world with the alliance that would lead to a musical show to form a new idol group, this time based in Japan. That is how NiziU was born and, although their debut took a few months, the girls that make up this group conquered the audience with their talent and style, becoming an extremely successful girl group from the beginning.

At the end of Nizi Project, Mako, Miihi, Nina, Rio, Maya, Ayaka, Riku, Rima and Mayuka traveled to South Korea to continue working on improving their skills, they took classes in dance and singing techniques, but also in Korean language. The result was incredible, because now that they released their mini album they have gotten a great reception.

STEP AND A STEP SHINES ON THE NIZIU DEBUT

The group composed of 8 Japanese and 1 American members prepared a music video that already has more than 40 million views, but that is just a sample of their success.

The girls surpassed 312,000 sales on Oricon for their mini album, making them the second Japanese girl group with the best debut after Hinatazaka46.

We recently told you what are some phrases from NiziU that will help you find your inner glow.



