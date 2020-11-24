NiziU debuta con el colorido video de Step and a Step

NiziU launches a message of motivation with the video of Step and a Step, a clip that features the members of the group J-Pop for their official debut in the music industry.

After the end of the NiziU Project show, the winning contestants continued to prepare to show the public their potential as a team. Step and a Step is the new music video of the Japanese group from JYP Entertainment, we tell you what you need to know about this fun release.

Mako, Rio, Maya, Riku, Ayaka, Mayuka, Rima, Nina and Miihi are back and this time they showed a new style full of charm and sweetness that shows their great commitment and evolution.

NIZIU MOTIVATES YOU SINGING STEP AND A STEP

The clip begins in a forest covered in white, but after showing their group formation as part of the choreography, each member transports us to a dream setting, full of colors, lights and geometric pieces.

The outfits of the idols are mainly in white and pink colors, but each one adopts a different style in the individual scenes. Throughout the clip we see the girls experiencing confusion, uncertainty and sometimes aimless, but during the development each one manages to decipher their way until they meet in a place full of magic.

Step and a Step’s lyrics convey a message of confidence to those who feel aimless or who are not keeping pace with others. The girls from NiziU tell us that it’s okay to go easy or take breaks because each person moves at their own pace, but the most important thing will be to believe in yourself.

If you still do not know these idols, we will tell you everything you need to know about each of the members of NiziU.



