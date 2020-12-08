NiziU breaks new sales record with Step and a Step

NiziU’s debut with ‘Step and a Step’ marked a new musical proposition in the Japanese music market, the idols breaking a new record by being the second-highest-selling girl group on a popular chart.

NiziU made their long-awaited official debut with the single ‘Step and a Step’, a fun, emotional song that invited its fans not to give up before adversity or difficult times.

The magical MV of the track published on November 24, 2020, quickly stood out with more than 41 million reproductions on the YouTube platform and exceeded 800 thousand likes from viewers.

The first week of promotions of ‘Step and a Step’ sold more than 300 thousand copies, the debut record material of the band represented by JYP Entertainment and Sony Music is the second most purchased by the Japanese public, placing NiziU as one of the most successful girl groups of the moment.

NIZIU TO RAISE IN ORICON’S RANKING

Some experts believe that this week ‘Step and a Step’ from NiziU reached the top of the Oricon list, considered one of the most important chats in Japan and the music industry of the Asian continent.

The 9 interpreters of ‘Baby I’m a Star’ would conquer another achievement, positioning themselves as a J-pop group recognized since their debut era, a decisive facet for all artists and groups of the Hallyu Wave.

It is not the first time that singers and rappers have demonstrated their power, the pre-debut track ‘Make You Happy’ entered fifth place in the Oricon ranking, a place they occupied for several weeks.

‘Make You Happy’ also managed to get the attention of international audiences, the official video of the melody generated a new brand, they gained more than 180 million views in less than 5 months.

NiziU songs contain messages to relieve stress and to find your own way to shine. Get to know some motivational quotes from idols.



