NiziU: 5 reasons to become a fan of J-Pop girl group

NiziU is one of the most popular girl groups today, the group led by Mako captivated the hearts of international audiences with their music. Learn about some reasons to sanitize JYP Entertainment’s girl group.

The Japanese idols from NiziU made their debut in the world of music on November 24, 2020 with the fun song ‘Step and a Step’, it was also the name of their first studio album.

The J-pop group was made up of 9 singers and rappers, who after stiff competition earned their place within the official lineup of the group formed by the agency JYP Entertainment.

The Japanese public positioned NiziU’s debut as the second most successful in the history of that territory, ‘Step and a Step’ stood out on the music charts of the Japanese country as Oricon. OMG!

Here are some powerful reasons for you to start stanning NiziU, maybe in a while you will be part of their incredible fan club from around the world. YAY!

REASONS THAT WILL MAKE YOU FOLLOW THE NIZIU RACE CLOSELY

Talents

The members of NiziU not only sing, dance and rap, they are also incredible role models, their skills also excelled in music, sports, and other fun off-stage activities.

Personalities

Riku, Mako, Ayaka, Mayuka, Maya, Nina, Miihi, Rio and Rima have different personalities, which complemented each other after meeting and formed an excellent team. You will surely find an incredible link with some or all of them. YAS!

Perseverance

The members of NiziU fought for their dreams within the reality show Nizi Project, they had to go through different levels to be able to debut in the J-pop group. The perseverance of idols will infect you to pursue your own goals.

Music

NiziU’s music spanned many themes, the single ‘Step and a Step’ invited WithU to not let down despite adversity or difficult moments, the girls used their voice to encourage their fans.

Concept

NiziU’s concept was inspired by the rainbow, each of the members will try to show their true colors. Record labels JYP Entertainment and Sony Music created the style for fans to enjoy the talents and charisma of their represented.



