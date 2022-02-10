Nissan To End Production Of Combustion Engines

Nissan will stop producing combustion engines in all the main markets in which it is present, except the United States, as reported by Nikkei Asia on Monday (7). With the decision, the automaker will dedicate itself to the development of electric cars.

This change in plans by the Japanese automaker has to do with the new, increasingly strict, pollutant emission policies. In Europe, where the manufacturer no longer develops combustion cars, stricter standards will come into effect from 2025.

The cut in production will also take place in Japan and China, gradually over the next few years. In these two countries, the manufacturer will still offer such engines, but for use in new hybrid car projects.

The option to keep the production of gasoline cars in the American market is due to the high demand there, according to the publication. In the US, demand is particularly high for Asian-branded pickup trucks, with availability being maintained at least until the local government decides to change the legislation.

Expected growth over the next decade

With annual spending of $4.3 billion on research, most of it related to combustion engines, Nissan is expected to invest the amount in electrifying its catalog. The brand would be eyeing the growth of this niche forecast for the next decade.

A survey by LMC Automotive indicates that electric car sales worldwide are expected to reach 46.98 million units per year by 2033, a more than 10-fold increase from current figures.

Sources interviewed by the publication said the company will not cut jobs at this stage of change, relocating workers from gasoline engine factories to new electric and hybrid vehicle divisions.