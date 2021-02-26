Nissan to cut CO2 emissions drastically

Nissan announced on Friday that it has made a breakthrough in achieving 50 percent thermal efficiency with the e-POWER hybrid technology under development, which could lead to further reductions in the car’s CO2 emissions.

Nissan to increase engine thermal efficiency to 50 percent

The company said the new level of thermal efficiency will increase fuel consumption by 25 percent, above the 40 percent thermal efficiency level in the upcoming e-POWER engine.

“Nissan’s latest approach to engine development has raised the bar to world-leading levels, and the current auto industry has made it possible to further reduce vehicle CO2 emissions by crossing the average thermal efficiency range of 40%,” the company said in a statement.

However, the automaker has not announced when the e-POWER technology with 50 percent thermal efficiency will be launched on the market.

Toshihiro Hirai, senior vice president of powertrain and EV engineering at Nissan, told reporters on Friday that the automaker has maximized e-POWER’s thermal efficiency to reduce CO2 emissions while driving.

In addition, it should be noted that e-POWER, introduced in Japan in 2016, uses a gasoline engine to charge a battery that powers the vehicle.

Hirai told reporters that it took 50 years to increase the thermal efficiency of conventional motors from 30 percent to 40 percent. However, he stated that with e-POWER, they can increase this to 50 percent in a few years. The vice president described this level as “the ultimate, challenging goal” because that was the goal of the engineering community.

To achieve this, the auto firm stated that it enhances in-cylinder gas flow and ignition, and this burns a more diluted air-fuel mixture at a high compression ratio.

In addition, Hirai said, “We cannot achieve carbon neutrality without establishing these basic technologies.”

The automaker stated last month that all new models in key markets will be electrified in the early 2030s to ensure carbon neutrality by 2050.

Finally, Nissan also announced that it expects to sell more than one million electric vehicles annually by the end of the 2023 fiscal year.