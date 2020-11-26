Nissan reportedly working on Titan electric pickup truck

Nissan may introduce its first Titan electric truck to the market soon. Sources close to the automaker revealed that the company dialogues with Hercules Electric Vehicles, a startup that developed the electric truck Hercules Alpha, from Detroit, United States, to develop a new electric vehicle.

People close to the manufacturer told Bloomberg that the Japanese automaker is actively discussing with startup Hercules to acquire one of its electric pickup technologies. The deal is said to have been made confidential, and Nissan reportedly offered components of its vehicles to the American startup in exchange for the project.

The news gains relevance due to the history of negotiations of traditional vehicle manufacturers with startups recently in the market. Last year, Ford closed an agreement with the startup Rivian, founded in the United States in 2009, to add the “flexible skateboard” platform to a vehicle that was not revealed at the time. The same happened between General Motors and Nikola Corp., which happened to fall out of the startup’s founder after accusations of fraud.

It is too early to understand how the electric truck market will work. The most advanced vehicles in the development line appear to be the Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck, but little is known about how competitive the sector will be. Still, Elon Musk has already been surprised by the expressive demand for the powerful electric car.

When announced, GM’s Hummer EV rocked the industry and its “Edition 1” variant sold out in about 10 minutes, as MotorTrend pointed out. In the case of Rivian R1T, the vehicles available in pre-sales were all purchased within a week.

Considering pre-sale numbers for other vehicles, it is also worth noting that there is at least a high expectation for electric pickups. If it is properly matched, it can easily be converted into demand and a huge consumer base looking to purchase an electric truck.



