Nissan Kicks: this is what it looks like with its new look

The renewed Nissan Kicks awaits its arrival in the local market with several changes and more equipment.

With some years of history, the Nissan Kicks receives its first major update with many new features in different aspects.

Now its design presents an evolution with the Double V-Motion grill, with a more aggressive front and sharper headlights with LED technology. It also has a redesigned bumper.

Already at the rear, the headlights have been retouched as well as the bumper to provide a fresher style.

Once inside, the Nissan Kicks sports new designs on its seats, in the center console as well as brand new materials for its finishes.

In turn, it has the 7-inch touch screen as standard or 8 for the top-of-the-range alternatives along with the compatibility of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

You can also add the Bose premium sound system, hill start assist, anti-lock braking system, among others.

As for the driving assistants, Nissan Kicks adds automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and lane departure or blind spot warning. Rear cross traffic alert, high beam assist, 360-degree camera and adaptive cruise control are also part of it.

Under the hood, it hides the 1.6-liter engine that delivers about 122 horsepower. It could be complemented with a manual gearbox or the Xtronic automatic along with front-wheel drive.

With several new features, the Nissan Kicks awaits its arrival in the country that could occur during the next year.



