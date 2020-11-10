Nirvana producer Billie Eilish compared to Cobain’s band

The drummer of “Garbage”, Butch Vig, assures that the cultural impact that Nirvana had is similar to that of Billie Eilish.

Without a doubt, the album “Nevermind” is one of the productions that have left a great cultural legacy in the history of music. It was Nirvana’s second release and was released in 1991, marking a huge difference between the generations.

With approximately 30 million copies sold worldwide, “Nevermind” managed to define and transcend the grunge genre for which Nirvana would become the banner. Which makes us wonder if there is currently a record with these characteristics.

The question has been answered by someone and in Somagnews we will tell you all the details. It is about the drummer of the band Garbage, Buth Vig, who was a producer of “Nevermind” and who knows better than anyone everything that surrounds this album.

Billie Eilish would be the closest thing to Nirvana

According to an interview conducted by NME and taken up by Los 40, Buth Vig has stated that this album would not have the same cultural space if it were released today, since generations have changed with technology and the passing of time. weather.

“I think it would be difficult to repeat that moment. If Nevermind were released this week, despite being a great production, it would not have the same cultural impact. It was the perfect moment because it was a change in music and it felt like a revolution.” Vig declared.

The music producer’s statements were added to the comments that drummer Dave Grohl made at the time, about who could be the heir singer of the importance of Nirvana.

Vig compared Billie Eilish to Nirvana

“I saw something similar with Billie Eilish,” Vig said. “I’m friends with her and Finneas, and her mother was my daughter’s music teacher. They live down the street from us. Billie speaks for a whole generation of young people, just like Nirvana did at the time.”

Vig continued talking about the current cultural landscape, and all the challenges that the industry and artists are facing in the age of streaming. “Everything is so instantaneous that it is difficult to build some mystique,” he said.



