Nioh’s developer Team Ninja has several announcements

In a year-end interview with the Japanese portal 4Gamer, developer Team Ninja, responsible for the acclaimed Nioh, Fire Emblem Warriors and Ninja Gaiden, revealed that he is working on a series of unannounced games that are expected to be revealed in 2021.

Fumihiko Yasuda, one of the developer’s executives, confirmed that the studio is working on “several new titles”, but didn’t make it clear if some of them will be new IPs.

Team Ninja has received critical acclaim in recent years with the Nioh franchise, a troubled project that has turned out to be a big draw for Koei Tecmo. The company’s most recent work was the sequel to the game, which has also become a tremendous success and is scheduled for release on PC and PS5 in February this year.

Talking about the possible games that may be announced by the company during 2021, it is plausible to expect the reveal of a new Ninja Gaiden – the director of Nioh 2, Fumihiko Yasuda, has already shown interest in the production of any game in the series.

It is also important to mention that the Nioh franchise may be out of the ad calendar, as the developer has confirmed a pause in the franchise for this year.

