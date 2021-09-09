Nioh: The Complete Edition is free on the Epic Games Store

Nioh: The Complete Edition, The Epic Games Store began distributing its new batch of free PC games this Thursday (9th). One of the titles that is available to all players is none other than Nioh: The Complete Edition.

The action and RPG title developed by Team NINJA can be redeemed from today until September 16th, next Thursday, at noon (Brasilia time). Once the product is redeemed it will be yours forever.

Nioh is set in Japan’s Sengoku period and combines real historical events and a dark fantasy universe. This edition of the game has, in addition to the full game, 3 great additional content: Dragon of the North; Defiant Honor and Bloodshed’s End.

To redeem, just go to the official Nioh: The Complete Edition page on the Epic Games Store and click on “Get” button in blue. The store will ask for confirmation of the purchase, which will be free, and then automatically add the game to its library.

The same process can be done with Sheltered, which is the other free game of the week. It is a single-player management and survival title developed by Unicube.