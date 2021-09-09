Nioh: The Complete Edition and Sheltered, free games on the Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store selects Nioh: The Complete Edition and Sheltered in their weekly free game promotion. Now available for redemption.Epic Games Store publishes the new free games available in its weekly promotion. During the next 7 days you will have the opportunity to do with Nioh: The Complete Edition and Sheltered. The offer will be active until September 16 at 17:00 CEST; Speed ​​Brawl and Tharsis will succeed him.

We must remind you that the games that are part of the promotion on the Epic Games Store do not have content restrictions. You will receive the full version without paying a single extra euro. Once you proceed to the exchange, it will remain linked to your digital library forever.

To talk about Nioh is to talk about one of the most popular soulslike of recent years. The Full Edition includes all of the additional content that you received during your post-launch support, allowing you to delve into the adventure with new zones, bosses, and weapons, among other items. On the other hand, if what you are looking for is something calmer, Sheltered is proposed as a quality alternative.