Nioh: Team Ninja confirms franchise will take a break

In an interview with Japanese magazine Famitsu, Fumihiko Yasuda, screenwriter and director of the Team Ninja studio, confirmed that the Nioh series will have a break in the year 2021 while the developer focuses its efforts to start new projects.

At the end of this year, Famitsu released a special article with a series of congratulatory messages from directors and game producers, in order to share a few words about the entry of 2021. It was then that Yasuda also decided to join in the fun, using the expression “transition year” as a keyword on Team Ninja’s new plans.

“Transition year. At Team Ninja, the seven-year development of the Nioh series will come to a standstill, and there are several projects that will begin to be developed on a large scale in 2021. I intend to change my development style to match my style. of life and focus on new titles “.

Currently, the studio’s schedule predicts the arrival of Nioh 2 Remastered: Complete Edition and The Nioh Collection – versions optimized for the PS5 – during the month of February.

Any hints about the Team Ninja news that may come in 2021? Leave your answer in the comments.



