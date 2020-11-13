Nioh announced for PS5: includes both games and DLC

In addition to this version, PS4 and PC players will receive a full version of the second installment of the saga.

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have not ended the Nioh saga. The samurai and demon hunter game from the creators of Ninja Gaiden will debut on Sony’s next-gen machine, PS5. This is The Nioh Collection, a product that will include the brand’s two video games and all the downloadable content released to date. PS4 and PC players will not be left empty-handed, as the publisher has also revealed Nioh 2: The Complete Edition.

“Greetings to all demon hunters, samurai and ninjas,” wrote Tom Lee, Creative Director at Team Ninja, on the official PlayStation blog. “We hope you are enjoying the most recent expansion for Nioh 2, Darkness in the Capital. Although I am convinced that you are seasoned with all the challenging bosses and missions, not to mention the difficulty level, we have been working diligently to bring you more Nioh content. These are the products that have been announced and will be released on February 5.

Nioh 2: The Complete Edition (available for PlayStation 4 and PC).

Nioh 2 Remastered: The Complete Edition (Available for PlayStation 5).

Nioh Remastered: The Complete Edition (Available for PlayStation 5).

The Nioh Collection (available for PlayStation 5) .

Regarding backward compatibility, players should know that:

Players who own a copy of Nioh 2: The Complete Edition for PS4 will be able to download Nioh 2 Remastered: The Complete Edition for PS5 completely free.

Players who own a copy of Nioh 2 for PS4 will be able to download the basic version of Nioh 2 remastered for PS5, in addition to the game add-ons in its PS5 version that they have already purchased on their PS4.

#Nioh2CE launches on February 5, 2021 (On PC Steam)Will include:

– 4K Ultra-HD support

– Ultra wide-screen compatibility

– HDR monitor support

– 144Hz monitor support

– consistent 120 FPS on compatible systems

– full mouse and keyboard customization#KTfamily #Nioh2 #Nioh2PC pic.twitter.com/KP6K3jHK4h — KOEI TECMO AMERICA (@KoeiTecmoUS) November 13, 2020

Graphics improvements and new expansion

The games available on PS5 will have 4K resolution, better graphic quality and the possibility of enjoying the fighting at 120 fps, as well as shorter loading times. Players will also be able to transfer their games from PS4 to PS5 without any major problems. As for the PC version, it will be playable in 4K resolution and 120 fps. The controls have been adapted to the keyboard and mouse, while HDR is incorporated, compatibility with ultra-wide-screen monitors and 144Hz monitors.

The expansion that will conclude the story of the video game is called The First Samurai and will be available on December 17. Team Ninja promises more challenge than in previous content, as well as a new difficulty level that will put even the most veteran players to the test.

The synopsis of the story tells of a flash of the Sohayamaru, which takes the protagonist to the past for the third and last time. This time, he comes to the place where his mother spoke to him when he was just a child, the land of the legendary young man who managed to defeat an Oni. “The secret of the Sohayamaru and the true identity of the first samurai: all these mysteries will be revealed and the long journey we undertook will come to an end,” they say.



