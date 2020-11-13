Nioh and Nioh 2 will have remasters on PS5 with 4K

Expanding the list of PlayStation 4 games that will show up on the PS5, Sony and Team Ninja announced the launch of Nioh and Nioh 2 for the new PlayStation family platform. Both will be available from February 5, 2021.

According to the information released, the release date was chosen to celebrate the fourth year of the original title’s release. On the new platform, players will have the option to check out both adventures in 4K resolution, plus support at 120 frames per second for action

It was also said that these versions of the game will be Nioh Remastered – Complete Edition, bringing the original game with all DLCs, and Nioh 2 Remastered – Complete Edition, combining the same package as the previous one (original and additional titles). In addition, the full edition of the game will also arrive on PS4 and PC (Steam) on February 5th.

Finally, those who have the PlayStation 4 version of Nioh 2 will be able to catch the game’s remaster on PlayStation 5 (including DLCs) without paying a single extra cent for it. Another detail is that The First Samurai package got a release date, and will be available from December 17th.



