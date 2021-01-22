Nioh 2 Remastered gets new gameplay trailer in 4K

Next February 5th we will have the launch of The Nioh Collection, in addition to the remastered versions sold separately from the first two games in the series. Today, producer Koei Tecmo unveiled a new gameplay trailer for Nioh 2 running on PlayStation 5:

The cool thing is that this version of the game will run not only in 4K resolution, but also at 60 frames per second, which will make your fighting even more fluid!

Unlike the first title, in the sequence you can create your own character to overcome the insane challenges of the action-packed campaign and RPG elements. If you want to know more about the game and the compilation, we put them among the most anticipated releases in February 2021, as you can see in the video below:

What did you think about the new version of Nioh 2? Share your opinion with us in the comments below!