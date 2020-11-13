Nioh 2 Full Edition for PC Announced

PC players can now enjoy Nioh 2 Complete Edition

Koei Tecmo will bring Nioh 2 Complete Edition to PC via Steam. As part of a series of announcements that launched earlier this week, Steam users will be able to get their hands on it on February 5, 2021. This announcement has come alongside the announcement of the PlayStation 5 version of Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition and Nioh 2 Remastered: The Complete Edition.

Nioh 2 Complete Edition will come with all three DLC expansions available for the PlayStation 4 versions of the game. This includes Darkness in Capital, Tengu’s Disciple, and the newly announced The First Samurai DLC.

Nioh 2 Complete Edition will include the following features:

4K Ultra-HD support

Ultra-wide screen capability

HDR monitor support

144Hz monitor support

Consistent 120 FPS on supported systems

Complete mouse and keyboard customization

A 4K monitor and a 120 FPS setting require a monitor that supports these features. The Steam exclusive version of this game will also come with a special Valve helmet, which unsurprisingly sports a valve.

Here in Somagnews we leave you the advance of the announcement of Nioh 2 Complete Edition below.

Nioh 2 Complete Edition will be available for PC via the Steam store on February 5, 2021.

