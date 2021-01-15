Nioh 2 Complete Edition: trailer reveals key features on PC

The developer Team Ninja has released a new trailer for Nioh 2 Complete Edition to introduce the public to the main features that will be supported in its PC version.

According to the video, the definitive edition of Nioh 2 will be fully compatible with HDR monitors and 144 Hz monitors, with support for configurations in Ultra HD (4K) and ultrawide screens. The title will run at constant 60 fps on all machines, with the possibility of reaching up to 120 fps on compatible systems, in addition to being enabled for the customization of mouse and keyboard and for the use of gamepads. Check out the trailer below.

Nioh 2 Complete Edition will be released on February 5 for PS4 and PC. The remastered version of PS5 is expected to arrive on the same day as part of the Nioh Collection set, which will also contain Nioh Remastered Complete Edition.