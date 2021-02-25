Nioh 2 and Mount & Blade II: gaining DLSS support

Nioh 2 and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord will be even better in their computer versions! After all, NVIDIA’s DLSS technology is now available to enhance your graphics and performance on all machines that support the technology!

This only became possible because NVIDIA worked actively for game developers to be able to implement both DLSS and Reflex in games that run on the popular Unreal Engine.

So, when you play Nioh 2 with DLSS enabled, you will notice that your FPS goes up by 58%, so that a stable performance above 60 FPS is something common for those who have a good video card, achieving the best possible performance of the game between all platforms.

In Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, the performance reaches 4K with acceleration of up to 50% and 60 FPS on RTX GPUs. Check the videos on how the performance of the two games was!

What did you think of these updates? Are you willing to revisit these games, now with DLSS support? Comment below!