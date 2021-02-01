Nioh 2 allows you to transfer the recording from PS4 to PS5

The Nioh Collection is the collection with the two games of the franchise, with graphic improvements that will arrive next Friday (5). In addition, Koei Tecmo has confirmed that there will be a cross-save between Sony platforms, meaning you can import your save from PS4 to PS5.

The way you can do this is quite simple: importing your saved data to the cloud (if you are a PS Plus subscriber) or via a USB device. With that, it won’t be necessary, for example, to have to start the game from scratch in the PS5 version.

The next game update on PlayStation 4, which is now available for download, also brings some improvements to the game. A list of bugs were fixed in the game, in addition to balance improvements for the game.

Despite being released exclusively for PS4, Nioh 2: The Complete Edition, it will now also get a PC version via Steam.