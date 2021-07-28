Nintendo Would Be At The Opening Ceremony of The Olympics With Lady Gaga

Nintendo: Those who attended the opening ceremony of the Japan Olympics must certainly have regretted the fact that, after the promising presentation at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the games were only present with a few soundtracks at last Friday’s event (23). However, a Japanese website revealed that Nintendo would participate in the occasion – and in a very big way.

According to the Bunshun website (via Resetera), there is a record of a document detailing that a presentation of Mario’s house would be organized as follows: execution of the main themes of The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario Suite, Kirby Super Star Medley and the opening of Pokémon among the tracks that were in the presentation of the delegations.

Interestingly, the article points out that all of these plans were scrapped shortly before the presentation (probably a few days before), and Nintendo limited itself to saying that it “wasn’t in a position to provide any answers” on the matter.

It’s a shame to see that games would play an even bigger part in the ceremony and, unfortunately, such plans were scrapped. What do you think about this? Leave your message in the space for comments.