Nintendo World: announced indies games release date

Nintendo’s presentation of independent games on August 18 leaves a calendar full of titles through the eShop in 2020 and 2021.

Nintendo published this Tuesday, August 18, a new episode of Nintendo Indie World dedicated entirely to its independent partners. The broadcast, in just twenty minutes, allowed a glimpse of the immediate future of Nintendo Switch in terms of indies, as we tell you in our summary. Now, the Japanese company has provided a breakdown of dates so that we know what and when will come out between 2020 and 2021.

Release date of all indies announced on Nintendo Indie World

Because beyond the titles that were released as soon as the presentation ended (Raji: An Ancient Epic, Spiritfarer, A Short Hike…), other projects, both new and already known, updated their roadmap and advanced their approximate exit window.

The list is very extensive, so we will find out below, in order of launch, when we can access all these releases – dates offered for the European market – through the Nintendo Switch digital store, the eShop. For more information on each game, you can rewatch the full Indie World here.

Raji: An Ancient Epic – August 18, 2020

Takeshi and Hiroshi – August 18, 2020

A Short Hike – August 18, 2020

Manifold Garden – August 18, 2020

Evergate – August 18, 2020

Spiritfarer – August 18, 2020

Hypnospace Outlaw — August 27, 2020

Untitled Goose Game (Two Player Update) – September 23, 2020

Torchlight III – Fall 2020

Hades – Fall 2020

Subnautica – Early 2021

Subnautica: Below Zero – Early 2021

Bear and Breakfast – 2021

Card Shark – 2021

Garden Story – 2021



