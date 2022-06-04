Nintendo will Skip Gamescom this Year

The upcoming Gamescom exhibition, which will take place at the end of August, promises to end in the summer with many announcements and previews of new games. However, one big name in the industry does not seem to be preparing anything for the Gamescom 2022 event, even if the show hopes to attract more people than previous exhibitions.

In a recent statement, Nintendo confirmed that it will not be performing or making any announcements during the Gamescom trade show in August. European fans can still rest assured that Nintendo will still be present at some of the other gaming events taking place in the region, such as the SWR Summer Festival and the Stuttgart Children and Youth Festival. However, there is no word from Nintendo about future announcements at these conventions and presentations, so any possible news is left to speculation.

RELATED: Pokemon Unite Adds Delphox

This latest confirmation came from the German gaming publication GamesWirtschaft, where Nintendo answered a question about their plans for Gamescom for 2022. Nintendo also doesn’t seem to have given a reason for its absence during the Gamescom event, although there are a few games that many fans would be interested in seeing come August. Nevertheless, the company will continue to appear in Europe in the summer, so new announcements and opportunities for fans to get hands-on experience with the most anticipated Nintendo games are not excluded.

Some suggest that Nintendo may instead have its own announcement planned during the convention, which will have the same global audience as Gamescom. In particular, some fans are expecting a new Nintendo Direct, rather than an appearance on the Gamescom stage, similar to how Nintendo held other events, such as E3, in previous years. This time period at the end of summer is likely to continue to be an important moment for determining release dates and preparing for the fall shopping season that will follow shortly after Gamescom.

At the moment, any future updates from Nintendo remain a matter of speculation, and fans will have to wait until the company gives a more specific answer about the appearances taking place during the usual summer announcement season. With upcoming games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, or the Breath of the Wild sequel currently in development, fans are currently expecting a lot from Nintendo. So Nintendo’s exit from Gamescom is probably a calculated attempt to make sure it’s not too promising before any upcoming releases or announcements are ready for publication.