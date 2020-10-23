Nintendo will sell Joy-Con individually from November

In a statement posted on its Twitter profile, Nintendo revealed that it will start selling Joy-Con for Switch individually from November 9th.

Interested parties will find the control in the colors Neon Blue for the left and Neon Red for the right, with the suggested price of US $ 39.99 – about R $ 225.00 – (it is worth mentioning that there was a reduction of US $ 10, as previously it was necessary to pay US $ 49.99 for each one). Those who want can still find the pair of different colors of the accessory in a bundle offered by Nintendo for $ 79.99.

Starting on 11/9, single #NintendoSwitch Joy-Con controllers will be available for purchase for $39.99. Choose from the left Joy-Con controller in Neon Blue, and the right Joy-Con controller in Neon Red. pic.twitter.com/wXW8BEssS7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 23, 2020



