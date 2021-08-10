Nintendo Will Make A New Indie World Showcase This Wednesday (11)

In a message published on its official Twitter profile, Nintendo revealed that this Wednesday (11) marks the realization of a new edition of the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, an event focused on revealing information about independent titles that will be released for Switch.

According to the disclosure, the event will take place at 1 pm Brasília time and will bring approximately twenty minutes of content from several partner studios at Mario’s house.

If you want to follow the broadcast, Nintendo’s official YouTube channel will be the main one to check out these news, which will also be published later on the Japanese company’s website.

Are there any independent titles you’d like to see come to Switch? Leave your message in the space below for comments.