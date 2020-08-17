Nintendo will broadcast a new Indie World on August 18

Nintendo confirms a new edition of Indie World for next August 18. Wait about 20 minutes on indie games on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo confirms a new edition of Indie World, its digital event dedicated to independent titles around Nintendo Switch. It will be held on August 18 at 18:00 CEST.

The company urges its followers to accompany them “for approximately 20 minutes of information about indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.” As usual, it can be followed on their official communication channels. Through this link you will access the presentation in Spanish.

The last edition of Indie World happened last March. In just 19 minutes, titles such as Summer in Mara, The Good Life, Exit the Gungeon and Blair Witch, among others, appeared. The faces that will make an appearance in the new one are unknown.

The next #IndieWorld Showcase is headed your way! Tune in on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. PT for roughly 20 minutes of information on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch. Watch it here tomorrow: https://t.co/N3Dhh3zIU8 pic.twitter.com/ppHWElPu3V — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 17, 2020

Nintendo in the second half of 2020

At this time we know part of the movements of Nintendo in the months that remain to end this 2020. They will carry out a new information session with their board of directors on September 16. Although the details have not been disclosed, these types of meetings are usually focused on presenting to shareholders and members of the board the products that will be added to the company’s roadmap.

If we look at the next confirmed releases, the news around the hybrid goes through Pikmin 3 Deluxe in the month of October. On the other hand, Bravely Default II and No More Heroes III (exclusives developed by third parties) remain waiting for it to transpire when they expect to debut. In the inkwell are names like New Pokémon Snap and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, among others that appear undated in Nintendo’s latest financial document. There is also no official confirmation of a hypothetical arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword to Nintendo Switch.



