Nintendo Wii U gets system update unannounced for years

Despite the fact that Big N’s current focus is on the successful Nintendo Switch, the good old Wii U this week received its 5.5.5 update, available in Japan and the Americas, but peculiarly absent from Europe.

Until then, the last update had been applied in September 2018! In the new patch released by Nintendo, only the traditional adjustments for greater system stability were applied.

There is nothing very noteworthy in the update itself, it is only surprising the long period we did not receive them, especially considering that the production of the console ended in January 2017 in Japan, two months before the release of the Switch.

Did you ever have a Wii U? What was your favorite console game? Comment below!