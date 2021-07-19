Nintendo: “We Have No Plans To Launch Any Other Switch Models At The Moment”

Nintendo: The video game developed with Dimps has been on the market for more than five years, but it continues to receive content.Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is fireproof. Bandai Namco’s long-running video game, developed by Dimps, refuses to die. And it is that the Japanese company continues to support it with content, something that ceases to be so strange when we discover that the title has sold more than 6 million units since its launch. Far from saying goodbye, he will welcome a character from Dragon Ball Super, nothing more and nothing less than Jiren (Full Power).

The character, who has already been shown in his first images, is already present in the original game, although in his base form. As reported on social networks, this new paid downloadable content will be available from autumn, although no more specific date has yet been specified. On the other hand, it will not arrive alone, since we can also enjoy two new costumes, teenage Bulma and Trunks Final Suit. You can see the first images just below these lines.

Veterans stay

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 originally came out for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but later received a conversion for both Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. Naturally, it is also backward compatible with the next generation machines, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5. Since then, Goku and his friends have appeared in two more video games, the award-winning Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The first is a two-dimensional fighting game; the second, a turn-based RPG.

Everything seems to indicate that the future of FighterZ and Xenoverse 2 is still bright. Meanwhile, they haven’t announced any new games based on Akira Toriyama’s work. The new generation of machines is still taking its first steps, but it is a matter of time before Bandai Namco reveals the future of this star saga. Until that moment, there is Goku for a while.