Nintendo unveils its special Fortnite themed Switch

Game console manufacturers sometimes prepare special versions of their consoles for certain games. The latest example of this came from Nintendo. Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch will be available in Europe on October 30th. This special version features Fortnite-themed patterns on the back of the console and dock. Joy-Con remotes will come in yellow and blue colors.

Fortnite will come pre-loaded and 2000 V-Bucks will be presented to the players. The download code for the WildCat package will also be included in the box. Thus, players will have the opportunity to try different styles.

Various packages have been available for Fortnite and Switch in the past. However, in the new version, the design of the console also becomes exclusive to Fortnite. It is also noteworthy that the colors of Joy-Con have changed in the new package and the amount of V-Bucks given for free has increased.

Nintendo has just announced the European release date for the Fortnite-themed Switch for now. Although the console is likely to be available in other regions, the information on this subject is not clear yet. The price of this special version has not been announced for now. However, it is worth remembering that Nintendo sold Fortnite packages for the same price as the regular Switch in the past.



