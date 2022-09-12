Nintendo UK will not broadcast a live presentation on September 13

After a lot of rumors and rumours, the new Nintendo Direct will be streaming tomorrow in regions around the world, but the United Kingdom won’t be one of them. Nintendo has confirmed it will not broadcast its next big news presentation out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, whose passing last week marked the end of the longest reign in British history.

People across England and around the world mourned the Queen’s passing after more than 70 years, when she became an important element of world politics. Last week, many representatives of the video game industry paid tribute to Elizabeth, including Rockstar Games, the developer of Grand Theft Auto, who called her “a world leader whose grace and influence spanned many generations.”

Despite rumors that the next Nintendo Direct is being postponed due to the death of the queen, the premiere of the presentation is still scheduled for tomorrow, September 13, at 7:00 Pacific Standard Time / 10:00 Eastern Standard Time. However, Nintendo UK has announced that as a “mark of respect during this period of national mourning” it will not broadcast the live broadcast, saying instead that it will upload a Direct on Demand video to its YouTube channel at 16:00. 00 UK time, an hour after the live broadcast.

Of course, on September 13, Direct will still be broadcast on Nintendo channels for other regions, so UK viewers will still have the opportunity to watch it live. Although there are quite often small differences between Direct depending on the region, this is rarely the case between the UK and the USA. Thus, British viewers watching live don’t have to worry about missing any exclusive announcements.

It is not yet officially known which games will be presented at tomorrow’s Direct, but some intriguing features have been announced. According to rumors, gamers can look forward to announcements such as Switch ports for the award-winning cooperative platformer It Takes Two and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim’s Anniversary Edition.

Next year also looks like there will be big announcements for fans of The Legend of Zelda, with industry insiders describing it as a “Zelda breakthrough.” Fans will allegedly see not only the Switch ports for The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess, but also the disclosure of the official name of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Whatever it turns out, tomorrow will be the first general Nintendo Direct since February, and since there are about 40 minutes of Switch game announcements planned, it will certainly be a lot.