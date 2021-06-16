Nintendo To Release Zelda-Themed Game & Watch

Nintendo will release a Zelda-themed Game & Watch. Nintendo will release a Zelda-themed Game & Watch console to celebrate The Legend of Zelda’s 35th anniversary. All four games will be pre-loaded on the console, where gold and green tones are used.

The first game of The Legend of Zelda series, its follower Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening will meet with players on this console. The fourth game will be Game & Watch Vermin. However, Link’s character will be superimposed on the original character. The console can also be used as a digital clock and timer.

The console will be available in the US on November 12 for a price tag of $49.99. The previous Game & Watch console was also released to celebrate Mario’s 35th birthday. On this console, Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. There were three games, 2 and Game & Watch Ball.

Nintendo will also offer an LCD screen similar to the Mario-themed version on its Zelda-themed Game & Watch console. It seems that the design of the two consoles is also similar. It seems likely that the new console will also be able to be charged via USB-C.